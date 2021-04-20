Anheuser-Busch Brewery

A Great Beer Tour at the Home of Budweiser

In 2013 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the largest brewer in the world for over 50 years, opened a biergarten with 15 beers on tap as an addition to their complimentary brewery tour. Close to downtown, the oldest operating brewery in the state is a treat to visit. Budweiser was first brewed in St. Louis over 150 years ago, and is now brewed around the world, but why not see where it all started? Yes, you can visit a micro-brewery tour, but none of them have the Clydesdales. It is open to all ages, and if you are not 21, soft drinks are provided. If you want to experience more, you can sign up for beer school and a brewmaster's tour, but you need to be 21 or over.