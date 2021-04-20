Anheuser-Busch Brewery
1200 Lynch St, St. Louis, MO 63118, USA
| +1 314-577-2626
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Anheuser-Busch BreweryWhen it was founded in 1852 in St. Louis’s Soulard neighborhood, the Anheuser-Busch Brewery was revered for its access to the Mississippi River and natural caves that were used to keep beer cold prior to modern refrigeration. Today, it sprawls across 1,655,280 square feet of building space, set on a 142-acre site. Tours here range from free 45-minute experiences to food-pairing sessions and even make-your-own beer classes. There’s also an on-site beer garden for social sipping. Perhaps the best attraction, however, is the brewery’s Clydesdale horses—book the Horses & Heritage Tour for a behind-the-scenes look at their lives, plus the chance to pet and pose for pictures with the stunning creatures.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Great Beer Tour at the Home of Budweiser
In 2013 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the largest brewer in the world for over 50 years, opened a biergarten with 15 beers on tap as an addition to their complimentary brewery tour. Close to downtown, the oldest operating brewery in the state is a treat to visit. Budweiser was first brewed in St. Louis over 150 years ago, and is now brewed around the world, but why not see where it all started? Yes, you can visit a micro-brewery tour, but none of them have the Clydesdales. It is open to all ages, and if you are not 21, soft drinks are provided. If you want to experience more, you can sign up for beer school and a brewmaster's tour, but you need to be 21 or over.