DiGregorio's Food Products Inc

5200 Daggett Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110, USA
Website
| +1 314-776-1062
An Amazing Little Italy in St. Louis St. Louis Missouri United States

More info

Mon - Sat 8am - 5:30pm

An Amazing Little Italy in St. Louis

Baseball's Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola grew up on what is called the Hill. The fire hydrants are painted red, white, and green—the colors of the Italian flag. Yes, there are some terrific Italian restaurants here, as well as wonderful Italian groceries. I suggest you visit DiGregorio's Market. Their slogan is "The Closest Thing to Italy in Saint Louis." This market does retail, wholesale, manufacturing, and internet sales. Started in 1971, it is still family-owned and operated.

Italian restaurants in St. Louis and across the country use DiGregorio's as their supplier. Well worth a visit to their retail store.
By Steve MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

