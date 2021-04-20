DiGregorio's Food Products Inc
5200 Daggett Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110, USA
| +1 314-776-1062
Mon - Sat 8am - 5:30pm
An Amazing Little Italy in St. LouisBaseball's Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola grew up on what is called the Hill. The fire hydrants are painted red, white, and green—the colors of the Italian flag. Yes, there are some terrific Italian restaurants here, as well as wonderful Italian groceries. I suggest you visit DiGregorio's Market. Their slogan is "The Closest Thing to Italy in Saint Louis." This market does retail, wholesale, manufacturing, and internet sales. Started in 1971, it is still family-owned and operated.
Italian restaurants in St. Louis and across the country use DiGregorio's as their supplier. Well worth a visit to their retail store.