Guido’s Pizzeria & Tapas
Located on “The Hill” in St. Louis’s version of Little Italy, Guido’s defines its wide-ranging menu as “the best of Mediterranean cuisine.” On it, you’ll find everything from classic Italian fare like homemade lasagna to traditional Spanish tapas such as boquerones
and patatas bravas
—but get the pizza. St. Louis has its own version—featuring a cracker-thin crust topped with Provel, a weirdly addicting white processed-cheese blend with a smoky, butter flavor—and Guido’s executes it perfectly. Opt for the Guido’s Deluxe with sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers; it goes well with a side of toasted ravioli (essentially deep-fried meat ravioli), another St. Louis specialty.