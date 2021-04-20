Where are you going?
Ted Drewes Frozen Custard

6726 Chippewa St, St. Louis, MO 63109, USA
Website
| +1 314-481-2652
Ted Drewes Frozen Custard St. Louis Missouri United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

You can often spot Ted Drewes Frozen Custard by the long line that’s snaked around the front of the building. Located on Chippewa Street—a designated section of the historic U.S. Route 66—the ice-cream shop is a St. Louis institution for its extra-thick, extra-smooth frozen custard. The go-to order here is a concrete, which Ted Drewes allegedly invented in 1959. It’s similar to a milk shake, but with custard so thick it’s served upside down, and comes with mix-ins like candy, fruit, and marshmallows. If you’d rather leave the decisions to someone else, go for specialty versions like the Cardinal Sin (with tart cherries and hot fudge) or the Hawaiian (with pineapple, banana, coconut, and macadamia nuts).
By Anne Roderique-Jones , AFAR Local Expert

