Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
You can often spot Ted Drewes Frozen Custard by the long line that’s snaked around the front of the building. Located on Chippewa Street—a designated section of the historic U.S. Route 66—the ice-cream shop is a St. Louis institution for its extra-thick, extra-smooth frozen custard. The go-to order here is a concrete, which Ted Drewes allegedly invented in 1959. It’s similar to a milk shake, but with custard so thick it’s served upside down, and comes with mix-ins like candy, fruit, and marshmallows. If you’d rather leave the decisions to someone else, go for specialty versions like the Cardinal Sin (with tart cherries and hot fudge) or the Hawaiian (with pineapple, banana, coconut, and macadamia nuts).