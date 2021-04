Christianshavns Kanal

Perhaps my favorite spot in Copenhagen , Christianshavn Kanal is a stunning canal lined by broad cobblestone walkways and orderly moored boats.Start at the area just opposite Christianshavn Metro station and walk along the canal in the direction of the Lagkagehuset bakery. Pick up amazing baked Danish goods or a pizza at one of the nearby shops to enjoy with a bottle of wine or Tuborg beside the water before walking the length of the canal. As you walk it, enjoy the mixture of small boats, beautiful sailboats, and historic vessels all moored together in a hodge podge that adds to the canal's flavor.