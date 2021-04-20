Christianshavns Kanal
Dronningensgade 34, 1420 København, Denmark
+45 32 54 88 78
Summertime on the canalCopenhagen in August is amazing. Hundreds of thousands of folks chilling on the canals, soaking up the vitamin D.
almost 7 years ago
Copenhagen's Most Beautiful Canal
Perhaps my favorite spot in Copenhagen, Christianshavn Kanal is a stunning canal lined by broad cobblestone walkways and orderly moored boats.
Start at the area just opposite Christianshavn Metro station and walk along the canal in the direction of the Lagkagehuset bakery. Pick up amazing baked Danish goods or a pizza at one of the nearby shops to enjoy with a bottle of wine or Tuborg beside the water before walking the length of the canal. As you walk it, enjoy the mixture of small boats, beautiful sailboats, and historic vessels all moored together in a hodge podge that adds to the canal's flavor.
