Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Christianshavns Kanal

Dronningensgade 34, 1420 København, Denmark
+45 32 54 88 78
Summertime on the canal Copenhagen Denmark
Copenhagen's Most Beautiful Canal Copenhagen Denmark
Summertime on the canal Copenhagen Denmark
Copenhagen's Most Beautiful Canal Copenhagen Denmark

Summertime on the canal

Copenhagen in August is amazing. Hundreds of thousands of folks chilling on the canals, soaking up the vitamin D.
By Rob Hughes

More Recommendations

Alex Berger
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Copenhagen's Most Beautiful Canal

Perhaps my favorite spot in Copenhagen, Christianshavn Kanal is a stunning canal lined by broad cobblestone walkways and orderly moored boats.

Start at the area just opposite Christianshavn Metro station and walk along the canal in the direction of the Lagkagehuset bakery. Pick up amazing baked Danish goods or a pizza at one of the nearby shops to enjoy with a bottle of wine or Tuborg beside the water before walking the length of the canal. As you walk it, enjoy the mixture of small boats, beautiful sailboats, and historic vessels all moored together in a hodge podge that adds to the canal's flavor.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points