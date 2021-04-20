Charleston Farmers’ Market
329 Meeting Street
| +1 843-724-7305
Sat 8am - 2pm
Charleston Farmers’ MarketFor many Charlestonians and tourists, every Saturday is spent in Marion Square at the farmers’ market. Students nursing hangovers wait in line for a crepe at Charleston Crepe Company while farmers from John's and Edisto islands sell their fresh vegetables. Artists sell their work while children play on inflatable slides and a guitar player keeps the crowd entertained. Between the French, Greek, Cajun, Spanish, Italian, Southern, German, and Indian foods on offer, you really can't go wrong. Grab an assortment of foods to try and find a nice spot in the shade to eat and people watch.
almost 7 years ago
The Charleston Farmers' Market is open April through November on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features an assortment of produce stands, craft tents, and prepared food vendors that turn the southwest corner of Marion Square into a bustling outdoor food hall. It's a great spot to grab a fast and inexpensive breakfast on a Saturday morning. Some favorites include the Charleston Crepe Company, Yardbirds fried chicken, and Roti Rolls. The craft tents along the northern border of the square offer great souvenir shopping for tourists.
over 3 years ago
Local Flavor
Marion Square is a lovely little park just off of King Street and is surrounded by beautiful churches, statues and architectural buildings. We go on Saturdays to the Farmer's Market they have there during the season. They have tents with local produce, handmade soaps and lotions, ceramics, handmade jewelry and clothes, paintings and photography by local artists and mouth watering foods. Shop awhile then rest under the canopy of trees and listen to music by local musicians while you relax. After that we usually go across the street to the Starbucks right beside the Francis Marion Hotel and get a latte and continue to shop on King Street. They also do a tree lighting ceremony with Christmas entertainers in December.