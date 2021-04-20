Charleston Farmers’ Market

Local Flavor

Marion Square is a lovely little park just off of King Street and is surrounded by beautiful churches, statues and architectural buildings. We go on Saturdays to the Farmer's Market they have there during the season. They have tents with local produce, handmade soaps and lotions, ceramics, handmade jewelry and clothes, paintings and photography by local artists and mouth watering foods. Shop awhile then rest under the canopy of trees and listen to music by local musicians while you relax. After that we usually go across the street to the Starbucks right beside the Francis Marion Hotel and get a latte and continue to shop on King Street. They also do a tree lighting ceremony with Christmas entertainers in December.