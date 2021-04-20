C.B. Smith Park
900 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028, USA
| +1 954-357-5170
Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm
The Public Park with EverythingThis 299 acre public park hosts a diverse range of sporting activities for the whole family. The immense list includes: picnic areas, bike rentals, batting cages, miniature golf course, five-acre island amphitheater, campgrounds, tennis center, catch-and-release fishing, full court basket ball, two playgrounds, horseshoes, and volleyball.
However among the most unique areas of the park are Safety Town and Paradise Cove Waterpark. Safety Town features a series of interactive stations (like working traffic signals) designed to teach kindergartners and first graders a variety of daily safety skills. Paradise Cove Waterpark is a full scale aquatics facility in the middle of the park! Among pools and lagoons you'll also find four, five-story tall water-slides!
This park is worth a visit—or two!
Brown/Flickr.