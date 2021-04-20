Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

C.B. Smith Park

900 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028, USA
Website
| +1 954-357-5170
The Public Park with Everything Pembroke Pines Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

The Public Park with Everything

This 299 acre public park hosts a diverse range of sporting activities for the whole family. The immense list includes: picnic areas, bike rentals, batting cages, miniature golf course, five-acre island amphitheater, campgrounds, tennis center, catch-and-release fishing, full court basket ball, two playgrounds, horseshoes, and volleyball.

However among the most unique areas of the park are Safety Town and Paradise Cove Waterpark. Safety Town features a series of interactive stations (like working traffic signals) designed to teach kindergartners and first graders a variety of daily safety skills. Paradise Cove Waterpark is a full scale aquatics facility in the middle of the park! Among pools and lagoons you'll also find four, five-story tall water-slides!

This park is worth a visit—or two!

Brown/Flickr.
By Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points