Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Reims

Place du Cardinal Luçon, 51100 Reims, France
Website
| +33 3 26 47 55 34
Notre-Dame de Reims Reims France
Inside Reims Cathedral Reims France
Joan in Reims Reims France
A light show close-up Reims France
Amazing colors Reims France
Great show! Reims France
The Reims Cathedral light show Reims France
Thank God for Reims in the Champagne Region! Reims France
Notre-Dame de Reims Reims France
Inside Reims Cathedral Reims France
Joan in Reims Reims France
A light show close-up Reims France
Amazing colors Reims France
Great show! Reims France
The Reims Cathedral light show Reims France
Thank God for Reims in the Champagne Region! Reims France

More info

Sun 7:30am - 7:15pm
Mon - Sat 7:30am - 7:30pm

Notre-Dame de Reims

We ended our wonderful weekend getaway in Champagne region with the visit of the Notre-Dame de Reims - a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the coronation place of the kings of France. The Cathedral is one of Europe's most important Gothic structures.

It's one of the most impressive cathedrals and works of art I have ever seen. The pictures really don't do it justice. Among European cathedrals, only Chartres Cathedral, situated 80 km southwest of Paris, has more sculpted figures.

The interior is modest but extremely impressive with it's very tall columns and gorgeous stain glass.
Walking around we noticed the baptismal area of Clovis, the first king of the Franks which almost brought tears in my husband's eyes. He is a big history buff.

While in Champagne the Cathedral Notre-Dame de Reims is definitely a place that should not be overlooked.

By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Adriana Yampey
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Inside Reims Cathedral

We ended our wonderful weekend getaway in Champagne region with the visit of the Notre-Dame de Reims - a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the coronation place of the kings of France. The Cathedral is one of Europe's most important Gothic structures.
It's one of the most impressive cathedrals and works of art I have ever seen. The pictures really don't do it justice. Among European cathedrals, only Chartres Cathedral, situated 80 km southwest of Paris, has more sculpted figures.
The interior is modest but extremely impressive with it's very tall columns and gorgeous stain glass.
Walking around we noticed the baptismal area of Clovis, the first king of the Franks which almost brought tears in my husband's eyes. He is a big history buff.
While in Champagne the Cathedral Notre-Dame de Reims is definitely a place that should not be overlooked.
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Thank God for Reims in the Champagne Region!

Not only is there a fantastic sound and light show at the cathedral but the city is also home to many champagne producers.
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The Reims Cathedral light show

This was taken during the light show that took place right on the cathedral. It looks like the cathedral was painted with brushes but in fact it was just with light. Fantastic!
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Great show!

The show only gets better as it goes on...
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Amazing colors

The way the light show is done on the cathedral, you'd swear that you're looking at a painting!
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A light show close-up

After the light show on Reims cathedral, the lights were again turned on so that the visitors could get a close-up look. The statues that are usually stone of one color were now dressed in many colors.

This was fantastic!
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Joan in Reims

Joan of Arc, who is one of the most popular characters in French history is also a Roman Catholic Saint.

When you travel around France and visit churches and cathedrals, you have an excellent chance of seeing a statue or stained glass window or painting of the Maid of Orleans.

This statue is located in front of the cathedral in the city of Reims, located in the Champagne region.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points