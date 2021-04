Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Reims

Notre-Dame de Reims

We ended our wonderful weekend getaway in Champagne region with the visit of the Notre-Dame de Reims - a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the coronation place of the kings of France. The Cathedral is one of Europe's most important Gothic structures.It's one of the most impressive cathedrals and works of art I have ever seen. The pictures really don't do it justice. Among European cathedrals, only Chartres Cathedral, situated 80 km southwest of Paris , has more sculpted figures.The interior is modest but extremely impressive with it's very tall columns and gorgeous stain glass.Walking around we noticed the baptismal area of Clovis, the first king of the Franks which almost brought tears in my husband's eyes. He is a big history buff.While in Champagne the Cathedral Notre-Dame de Reims is definitely a place that should not be overlooked.