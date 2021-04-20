Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Reims
Place du Cardinal Luçon, 51100 Reims, France
| +33 3 26 47 55 34
More info
Sun 7:30am - 7:15pm
Mon - Sat 7:30am - 7:30pm
Notre-Dame de ReimsWe ended our wonderful weekend getaway in Champagne region with the visit of the Notre-Dame de Reims - a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the coronation place of the kings of France. The Cathedral is one of Europe's most important Gothic structures.
It's one of the most impressive cathedrals and works of art I have ever seen. The pictures really don't do it justice. Among European cathedrals, only Chartres Cathedral, situated 80 km southwest of Paris, has more sculpted figures.
The interior is modest but extremely impressive with it's very tall columns and gorgeous stain glass.
Walking around we noticed the baptismal area of Clovis, the first king of the Franks which almost brought tears in my husband's eyes. He is a big history buff.
While in Champagne the Cathedral Notre-Dame de Reims is definitely a place that should not be overlooked.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Inside Reims Cathedral
We ended our wonderful weekend getaway in Champagne region with the visit of the Notre-Dame de Reims - a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the coronation place of the kings of France. The Cathedral is one of Europe's most important Gothic structures.
It's one of the most impressive cathedrals and works of art I have ever seen. The pictures really don't do it justice. Among European cathedrals, only Chartres Cathedral, situated 80 km southwest of Paris, has more sculpted figures.
The interior is modest but extremely impressive with it's very tall columns and gorgeous stain glass.
Walking around we noticed the baptismal area of Clovis, the first king of the Franks which almost brought tears in my husband's eyes. He is a big history buff.
While in Champagne the Cathedral Notre-Dame de Reims is definitely a place that should not be overlooked.
It's one of the most impressive cathedrals and works of art I have ever seen. The pictures really don't do it justice. Among European cathedrals, only Chartres Cathedral, situated 80 km southwest of Paris, has more sculpted figures.
The interior is modest but extremely impressive with it's very tall columns and gorgeous stain glass.
Walking around we noticed the baptismal area of Clovis, the first king of the Franks which almost brought tears in my husband's eyes. He is a big history buff.
While in Champagne the Cathedral Notre-Dame de Reims is definitely a place that should not be overlooked.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Thank God for Reims in the Champagne Region!
Not only is there a fantastic sound and light show at the cathedral but the city is also home to many champagne producers.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Reims Cathedral light show
This was taken during the light show that took place right on the cathedral. It looks like the cathedral was painted with brushes but in fact it was just with light. Fantastic!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Great show!
The show only gets better as it goes on...
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Amazing colors
The way the light show is done on the cathedral, you'd swear that you're looking at a painting!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A light show close-up
After the light show on Reims cathedral, the lights were again turned on so that the visitors could get a close-up look. The statues that are usually stone of one color were now dressed in many colors.
This was fantastic!
This was fantastic!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Joan in Reims
Joan of Arc, who is one of the most popular characters in French history is also a Roman Catholic Saint.
When you travel around France and visit churches and cathedrals, you have an excellent chance of seeing a statue or stained glass window or painting of the Maid of Orleans.
This statue is located in front of the cathedral in the city of Reims, located in the Champagne region.
When you travel around France and visit churches and cathedrals, you have an excellent chance of seeing a statue or stained glass window or painting of the Maid of Orleans.
This statue is located in front of the cathedral in the city of Reims, located in the Champagne region.