Cathay Theatre
870 Huaihai Middle Rd, HuaiHai Lu ZhongDuan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
+86 21 5403 2980
Art Deco CinemaThis Art Deco theater opened on January 1, 1932, with the American drama A Free Soul starring Norma Shearer. Once owned by Victor Sassoon, the theater was given "preservation status" in the 1990s as a city landmark.
It currently houses three cinema screens, featuring both American and Chinese films. The Cathay building also features a vast shopping mall, various restaurants, and an apartment complex.
Ticket Prices:
morning 30/40rmb, afternoon 70/80rmb and evening 80/90rmb. Tuesday and Wednesday tickets are half price.