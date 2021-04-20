Cathay Theatre 870 Huaihai Middle Rd, HuaiHai Lu ZhongDuan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085

Art Deco Cinema This Art Deco theater opened on January 1, 1932, with the American drama A Free Soul starring Norma Shearer. Once owned by Victor Sassoon, the theater was given "preservation status" in the 1990s as a city landmark.



It currently houses three cinema screens, featuring both American and Chinese films. The Cathay building also features a vast shopping mall, various restaurants, and an apartment complex.



Ticket Prices:

morning 30/40rmb, afternoon 70/80rmb and evening 80/90rmb. Tuesday and Wednesday tickets are half price.