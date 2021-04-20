The Torch of Friendship
430 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
+1 210-225-6718
Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
The Torch of FriendshipLa Antorcha de la Amistad, The Torch of Friendship, looms large in the heart of San Antonio. If you like the art, pull up a chair across the street at the popular restaurant Casa Rio. With bright awnings and waterfront outdoor seating, it's a nice place to enjoy the view.
A gift from the Mexican Consulate in 2002, the intertwining beams represent the friendship and roots that Texans share with Mexico. While it's a controversial piece (some love and some hate it), you can't miss it—or rather, you won't miss it at 65 feet tall and vivid red. Check it out and decide for yourself.