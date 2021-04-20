Where are you going?
4400 Forbes Avenue
| +1 412-622-3131
Pittsburgh Pennsylvania United States

Wed, Fri - Mon 10am - 5pm
Thur 10am - 8pm

Whether you're a fan of awe-inspiring dinosaur skeletons & dioramas, or 19th century European painting, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh have you more than covered. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is a great place to learn about the history and development of life and human cultures, while the Carnegie Museum of Art offers a broad spectrum of collections, including contemporary art, photography, decorative arts and design, and the Heinz Architectural Center. The best part is, admission to one buys you admission to both, so you can indulge your interests in the Jurassic period and Impressionism in one go.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

