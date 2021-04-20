Card Kingdom Inc
5105 Leary Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
| +1 206-523-9605
Sat, Sun 10am - 12am
Mon - Fri 11am - 12am
Let the Games BeginGamers, rejoice! Card Kingdom has everything a board or card game enthusiast could ask for — including an attached gaming cafe, where you can take a game for a spin before buying. The large, nicely lit store has rooms dedicated to role-playing games, classic and independent board games, Magic: The Gathering cards, dice and accessories, children’s games, puzzles, and miniatures. Smaller rooms off to the side are for tournament play and can be reserved by larger groups, or you can just grab one of the tables in the open central area to play. At the front counter, they have dozens of tester games that they’ll let you sign out and play with in-store, and if you ask nicely, they’ll open a new game if they don’t already have a tester.
Cafe Mox serves a simple menu of sandwiches and salads, plus shareable snacks (the pineapple rumaki are strangely addictive), and beer and wine; larger groups can also reserve one of the cafe’s private rooms. Shop for a new favorite game or gather with friends and play an old favorite together.