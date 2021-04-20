Campus Martius Park
800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
| +1 313-566-8250
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm
Perfect Place to Hang Out in the Heart of the CityCampus Martius Park changes with the seasons. Situated in the heart of downtown, it is reminiscent of New York City's Bryant Park.
In summertime, a beach welcomes children of all ages who desire a little sand between their toes. A beach bar, green space and a stage for musical performances completes the fun warm weather setup. During the work week, there is free live music every day around lunch time.
In the winter, an ice skating rink replaces the beach and frequent festivals as well as a tree lighting take place in the park.