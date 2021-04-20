Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Campus Martius Park

800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Website
| +1 313-566-8250
Perfect Place to Hang Out in the Heart of the City Detroit Michigan United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Perfect Place to Hang Out in the Heart of the City

Campus Martius Park changes with the seasons. Situated in the heart of downtown, it is reminiscent of New York City's Bryant Park.

In summertime, a beach welcomes children of all ages who desire a little sand between their toes. A beach bar, green space and a stage for musical performances completes the fun warm weather setup. During the work week, there is free live music every day around lunch time.

In the winter, an ice skating rink replaces the beach and frequent festivals as well as a tree lighting take place in the park.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points