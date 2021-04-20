Campo de' Fiori
Piazza Campo de' Fiori, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
+39 06 0608
Photo by Edwin Remsberg/age fotostock
Campo de' FioriLike all outdoor markets in Rome, Campo de' Fiori is a bustling social center where locals push past throngs of tourists to complete their errands. Every morning you can find nonni shopping for produce with their grandchildren, feisty butchers running the day's orders, and barmen hand-delivering trays of espresso to the vendors. By late afternoon, the market quiets down as vendors head home for the evening, and slowly buskers and musicians make their way to the square. By sunset, Campo once again surges with energy, this time to fuel the nightlife.
Local Flavor
'To Market, to Market,' at Campo de Fiori
This is one of the best outdoor markets I've seen. Here you'll find many vendors of fresh fruits, vegetables, pasta, olive oil, and the namesake flowers. It's very lively from early morning until late afternoon, when the market is open, and then a bustling hub of nightlife after hours.
Infinite Frame Theory
Near Campo dei Fiori. Like most things in Italy, finding beauty in everyday life.
Ciò è Uno Caldo (That's a Hot One)
The Campo dei Fiori is everything you want in a European marketplace. It's overrun with the most entertaining people and the most interesting foods and spices. The displays of peppers and spices were beautiful and exotic. Be sure to get there early to beat the crowds and to watch the market come to life.
Colour in Campo de Fiori
On a walk through the cobblestone streets of Rome, we made our way to the Campo de'Fiori where we were met with locals sights, sounds and tastes of the market square including this colourful stall of dried herbs and tomatoes just waiting to be added to a delicious italian dish. A feast for the eyes and the taste buds...
Morning market
Campo de Fiori really starts to wake up from 8.30am. In December, artichokes are in season and you'll find many stalls selling it. It's a medium-sized outdoor market that is slowly being taken over my souvenir vendors. Still, it feels pretty local in most part and there are a wide selection of local produce one can get from here. Worth visiting if only for a short glimpse of local life. Afterwards, adjourn to any nearby cafe for your compulsory croissant and expresso breakfast
Campo de' Fiori
In the morning, this square is an open-air market that sells fresh produce, artisan cheese and kitchenware. You will have to sift through a fair amount of kitsch, but it's worth it to watch the authentic vendors doing their day's work, like trimming artichokes at lightning speed. Every afternoon the market is completely cleared away, which is the best time to stop at one of the piazza's cafés.
The Neighborhood Market
