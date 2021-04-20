The Neighborhood Market

Like all outdoor markets in Rome, Campo de' Fiori is the social center for the neighborhood, where in spite of the high tourist volume, the locals are present and shopping. The charm of Campo de' Fiori is that every morning you can find nonni shopping for produce with their grandchildren, feisty butchers running the day's orders and barmen hand-delivering trays of espresso to the vendors. By late-afternoon, the market quiets down as vendors head home for the evening, and slowly buskers and musicians make their way to the square, so that by sunset, Campo is a once again a bustling social scene - for nightlife.