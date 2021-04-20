Laid-back Coffeehouse
Cafe Los Cuiles is a casual coffeehouse located in Plaza los Virgenes right in the center of Oaxaca
. It's a great spot for a coffee and breakfast, to take a break from sightseeing or to catch up on your email. Have some "enfrijoladas" or a waffle for breakfast, or meet with friends later in the day for a beer and snacks. Besides local dishes, the menu also includes some difficult to find in Oaxaca items like soy burgers and hummus. Sit inside the cafe on one of the cushioned benches in the corners, or pick a spot in the patio. The staff won't rush you (they rarely rush themselves, so be patient) and you can take your time enjoying the laid-back vibe of this artsy cafe.