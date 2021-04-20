Cafe 100
969 Kilauea Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
| +1 808-935-8683
Photo courtesy of Cafe 100
Mon - Fri 6:45am - 8:30pm
Sat 6:45am - 7:30pm
Hilo's Loco MocoInvented in Hilo, the Loco Moco is a very local breakfast item with its own following. Most restaurants put their own little twist on the meal. Cafe 100 in Hilo serves theirs in more than 30 varieties, though the basic loco moco is simply rice, a hamburger patty, and Hilo-style brown gravy with an egg on top.
The Loco Moco is a cheap and still substantial meal that can be eaten any time of the day.