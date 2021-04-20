Where are you going?
Cafe 100

969 Kilauea Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Website
| +1 808-935-8683
Mon - Fri 6:45am - 8:30pm
Sat 6:45am - 7:30pm

Hilo's Loco Moco

Invented in Hilo, the Loco Moco is a very local breakfast item with its own following. Most restaurants put their own little twist on the meal. Cafe 100 in Hilo serves theirs in more than 30 varieties, though the basic loco moco is simply rice, a hamburger patty, and Hilo-style brown gravy with an egg on top.

The Loco Moco is a cheap and still substantial meal that can be eaten any time of the day.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

