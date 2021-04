Buzet 52420, Buzet, Croatia

Subotina Festival, Istria The Subotina Festival in Buzet (held September 7–8 this year) revolves around white and black truffles, but there’s also abundant local olive oil, prosciutto, and herb-infused rakija, homemade brandy popular throughout the Balkans. The weekend’s main attraction will be the making of an omelet with 2,013 eggs (for the year 2013) and, of course, truffles.

This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: StockFood/Meier - StockFood Munich