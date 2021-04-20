Where are you going?
Karlić Truffles

Paladini 14, 52420, Buzet, Croatia
Website
| +385 52 667 304
Karlić Truffles Buzet Croatia

More info

Sun 12pm - 4pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm
Sat 8am - 4pm

Karlić Truffles

Some of the most fun you can have in Istria involves roaming the forests around the medieval town of Motovun with the Karlić family, hunting for truffles. Based in a tiny village near Buzet, the Karlićs have been in business since the 1960s—the third generation runs things today—and are veritable experts when it comes to finding both white and black truffles. During the family’s two-hour truffle-hunting experience, guests get to learn all about the tradition, the variety of truffles found in Istria, and the dogs trained to sniff for treasure underneath ancient oak trees. Plus, they get to taste a variety of different truffle products.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

