Bire Winery

Bire Winery Catch a taxi at the Old Town’s main bus station and head to Korčula’s first organic wine producer for a taste of the island’s traditional wines. A century after the indigenous grape variety grk disappeared from Korčula, vintner Frano Milina replanted it and started making what is now his signature Bire Grk white. Today, he offers daily tastings at the winery between 10 a.m. and midnight.