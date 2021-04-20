Postira Harbor
Postira BB, 21410, Postira, Croatia
+385 1 4876 172
The Peaceful Village of PostiraI recently had the pleasure of partaking in a cycling tour on the Croatian islands of Brac and Hvar. The tour, which was sponsored by VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations, was a great way to see the Croatian islands as I was able to take in the sights and make stops when as I saw fit. Pictured here is the beautiful harbor in the village of Postira; the views were great, but what was even better was being able to dip my sore muscles in the cool Adriatic!
Colin Roohan traveled to Croatia courtesy of Croatian National Tourist Board, Istria Tourist Board, Split Dalmatia County Tourist Board, VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations and Delta Air Lines. His highlights are part of AFAR’s partnership with The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe.