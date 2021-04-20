Narodni Trg
A large piazza, the Narodni Trg (People’s Square) has served as the heart of Zadar’s public life since the Renaissance. If you’re keen to explore the square’s historic features, start at the 16th-century City Guard building, with its 19th-century clock tower. Nearby, you’ll find the gemlike Church of St. Lawrence (which dates back to the 11th century) and, on the southern side of the square, the City Loggia (a 13th-century building now used as an exhibition space). When you’re done looking around, find a seat at one of the many cafés lining the piazza, order a coffee or carafe of wine, and simply watch the locals stroll by.