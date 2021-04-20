Dubrovnik Castle

Dubrovnik Castle- Fort Lovrijenac At first we only went outside of the City Walls to grab a lunch, where there's fresh seafood, the prices aren't too crazy and the view pleasant and away from the crowds. Our studio host recommended the Orhan Restaurant, just a brief walk from the Old Town. It was exactly there where we saw a certain place of interest in sight- the Dubrovnik Castle.



Right away, we can tell that the view from up there would be beautiful. Tucked away from the main parts, you head into the local renaissance streets, pass by a hidden beach, up a few set of stairs and you approach this magnificent, tall gothic fortress. With not many people around and a discount entry when you've purchased a ticket to see the City Walls, you can really take your time and absorb the view. Wandering around, you'll get the most unprecedented view of Dubrovnik, the blue Adriatic Sea and the open surroundings. This place will take you back in time, back to the war time where you would go unto a fortress for safekeeping to stay invincible- nobody will be able to touch you from the outside, this is where you'd go to never be breached or conquered.