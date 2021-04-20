Karlić tartufi - GIR d.o.o.
Paladini 14, 52420, Buzet, Croatia
| +385 52 667 304
Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 7pm
A Bounty of TrufflesAhhhh truffles!The funky, pungent fungi that are worth a fortune.The Karlic Estate located near the village of Paladini in Central Istria is one incredible destination. In addition to being able to sample truffle-centric dishes, the Karlic Estate offers truffle scavenging excursions (RELEASE THE HOUNDS!!). Bring shoes and clothes that you don't mind getting dirty because the woods around the area are thick and often muddy.
The Karlic family and their employees are a wealth of knowledge and are ready to answer any and every question relating to truffles you can think of. I highly recommend the scrambled eggs topped with fresh cheese and shaved truffle, a dish that will shock your taste buds.
Colin Roohan traveled to Croatia courtesy of Croatian National Tourist Board, Istria Tourist Board, Split Dalmatia County Tourist Board, VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations and Delta Air Lines. His highlights are part of AFAR’s partnership with The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Colin’s trip at the USTOA blog