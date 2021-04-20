Split Harbor
1 Trumbićeva obala
The Perfect Split SunsetI found the best area to take in the sunset from the city of Split was from a small jetty on the west side of the Riva. If you follow the Riva west you'll see the point at where the dock will extend out into the harbor. There is some seating but you might bring a blanket, as the sea breeze drastically dropped the temperature.
Colin Roohan traveled to Croatia courtesy of Croatian National Tourist Board, Istria Tourist Board, Split Dalmatia County Tourist Board, VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations and Delta Air Lines. His highlights are part of AFAR’s partnership with The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Colin’s trip at the USTOA blog