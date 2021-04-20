Church of St. Stephen
Motovun, Croatia
A Klapa Performance in MotovunKlapa singing is something that is highly popular around the Dalmatia region of Croatia. Klapa, a form of a cappella singing, can often be heard in public areas during peak hours of day; so it isn't to hard to find a performance. I would recommend asking your hotel concierge about performances in the area as they may know of scheduled performances.
I was able to sit in and listen to a performance from the local Motovun Klapa club at the Church of St. Stephen where the groups melodies echoed throughout the church and carried onto the quiet streets outside. Most of the songs were in Croatian but the group also sang a few popular English ballads as well.
Colin Roohan traveled to Croatia courtesy of Croatian National Tourist Board, Istria Tourist Board, Split Dalmatia County Tourist Board, VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations and Delta Air Lines. His highlights are part of AFAR’s partnership with The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Colin’s trip at the USTOA blog