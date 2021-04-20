Where are you going?
Buffalo Zoo

300 Parkside Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214, USA
Website
| +1 716-837-3900
Buffalo Zoo Buffalo New York United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm

Situated on the northern end of Delaware Park, the Buffalo Zoo offers family-friendly fun for warm summer days. Built in 1975, it’s the third-oldest zoo in the country, but the facilities have been updated over the years to provide spacious habitats for the resident animals. The underground sea lion exhibit and Rainforest Falls are favorites, as they allow visitors to get close—but not too close—to the animals. Also be sure to catch a glimpse of the giraffes enjoying the sunshine from their street-side enclosure. To avoid crowds, arrive early in the day—the place can get packed, especially on nice days.
By Sean Flynn , AFAR Local Expert

