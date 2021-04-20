Buddha's Cup
78-1377 Bishop Rd, Holualoa, HI 96725, USA
| +1 808-322-6712
Mon - Fri 9am - 4pm
Sat 9am - 2pm
"For Enlightened Beans" : Buddha's Cup Kona CoffeeThe best Kona coffee I have ever tasted. EVER!
When he pronounced the winner in Gevalia's Cupping Contest in 2010, judge John King said, "We were in 100% agreement that Buddha's Cup is the winner. The trick is keeping the classic Kona mellow, sweet profile. and clearly Buddha's was the truest to that old style, old school Kona profile. "
Well done to the ohana of Brewmaster Manny Ochoa and Chris Coleman.
Visit all 3 award-winning farms in the area; Imagine, Kona Kulana and Buddha's to see hand selected coffee beans drying in the sun and learn about the multi- step process expertly done by this family to bring you the best coffee EVER!
808-322-6712 for tour info and to order.
Their gift shops sell some beautiful tote bags made from coffee sacks and repurposed aloha print fabric. The coffee cups are a favorite of mine.