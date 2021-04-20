Strolling Around the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens

Despite being a jungle of the concrete variety, there’s ample green areas in and around NYC. This is particularly true for Brooklyn, which is home to several parks and gardens that help give the borough its friendly-neighbourhood vibe.



The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is a place where you can do all this and more as it boasts 52-acres of plants, flora and fauna...all smack in the middle of New York’s most populous borough.



Established in 1910, the garden is home to more than 12,000 types of plants and flowers from around the world and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden also offers community horticulture seminars and youth education programmes that “promote urban greening through education, conservation, and creative partnerships.“



It's a lovely place to while away a sunny morning (or a grim and overcast one at that) in escape from the concrete jungle. It's also a great space to tire out the kids, finish off the latest bestseller you’ve been obsessed with or take a date and wander the grounds; taking in all the natural beauty.