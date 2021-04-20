Brooklyn Botanic Garden
990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA
| +1 718-623-7200
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Tue - Fri 8am - 6pm
Attend the Cherry Blossom Festival at Brooklyn Botanic GardenParticipating in the Japanese tradition of hanami, or "flower viewing" at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden during springtime is one of the simplest pleasures I've had that didn't involve food.
For four weeks, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is home to pink and white buds that bloom from the branches of 220 different cherry trees throughout the park, the largest collection of cherry trees cultivated outside of Japan.
The short, ephemeral viewing season is also capped off with the Sakura Matsuri festival, which gathers together the varied skills of taiko drummers, bonsai experts, folk dancers, J-pop acts and even samurai sword fighters for two full days of performances amidst countless, quickly falling petals.
Note that during summer hours, March to October, the garden is open until 6 p.m.
almost 7 years ago
Brooklyn Botanic Garden
The gardens within the garden, The Brooklyn Botanic Garden in Brooklyn, New York has a huge collections of plants from around the world - bonsai to cherry trees, the rose garden to the desert collection, this is a "to do list" for everyone when in New York.
almost 7 years ago
Spring Flowers in New York City
In the heart of Brooklyn lies a gorgeous botanical garden, perfect for flower gazing and an afternoon stroll. The best time to visit is the last two weeks of April, when the cherry blossoms are in season. Check their website for day-to-day blooming updates in the spring.
almost 7 years ago
Strolling Around the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens
Despite being a jungle of the concrete variety, there’s ample green areas in and around NYC. This is particularly true for Brooklyn, which is home to several parks and gardens that help give the borough its friendly-neighbourhood vibe.
The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is a place where you can do all this and more as it boasts 52-acres of plants, flora and fauna...all smack in the middle of New York’s most populous borough.
Established in 1910, the garden is home to more than 12,000 types of plants and flowers from around the world and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden also offers community horticulture seminars and youth education programmes that “promote urban greening through education, conservation, and creative partnerships.“
It's a lovely place to while away a sunny morning (or a grim and overcast one at that) in escape from the concrete jungle. It's also a great space to tire out the kids, finish off the latest bestseller you’ve been obsessed with or take a date and wander the grounds; taking in all the natural beauty.
over 5 years ago
Cherry Blossoms in Brooklyn
It may look like a scene straight from Japan, but the photo is actually of Brooklyn. Flowering cherry trees are a big part of spring in New York, not just Tokyo and Washington. The blossoms peak at different times for different tree species but the best viewing tends to be in late April. And while the trees can be found in Central Park, Roosevelt Island, and streets all over the five boroughs, the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens have the biggest celebration. The garden's traditional Japanese hillside garden and pond is the centerpiece of the Sakura Matsuri festival which celebrates Japanese culture and the beautiful NYC cherry trees.