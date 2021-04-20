Brewtown Newtown

Brews and Brunch
Opened in a brick-walled space that used to be a favorite local bookstore, Brewtown is the latest venture by Simon Triggs and Charles Cameron, who met while working as managers for the coffee company Toby Estate. The coffee is what you'd expect from two industry veterans—well-executed espresso drinks made using a computerized machine and filter coffee served hot, brewed, or cold and poured from a tap. But the food is somewhat surprising for a small, coffee-focused place. For breakfast, there's polenta with mushrooms and poached eggs, beet-cured trout served on rye toast that's smattered with avocado and feta, and house-made "cronuts"—a cross between a doughnut and a croissant, imported from New York and earning a cult following here. There's also a retail space run by Triggs' wife upstairs, which has plans for an affogato bar.