Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Brewtown Newtown

6-8 O'Connell St, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9519 2920
Brews and Brunch Newtown Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 4pm

Brews and Brunch

Opened in a brick-walled space that used to be a favorite local bookstore, Brewtown is the latest venture by Simon Triggs and Charles Cameron, who met while working as managers for the coffee company Toby Estate. The coffee is what you'd expect from two industry veterans—well-executed espresso drinks made using a computerized machine and filter coffee served hot, brewed, or cold and poured from a tap. But the food is somewhat surprising for a small, coffee-focused place. For breakfast, there's polenta with mushrooms and poached eggs, beet-cured trout served on rye toast that's smattered with avocado and feta, and house-made "cronuts"—a cross between a doughnut and a croissant, imported from New York and earning a cult following here. There's also a retail space run by Triggs' wife upstairs, which has plans for an affogato bar.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points