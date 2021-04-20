Where are you going?
Rising Sun Workshop

1C Whateley St, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9550 3891
Rising Sun Workshop Newtown Australia

More info

Sun - Tue 8am - 4pm
Wed - Sat 8am - 3:30pm, 4pm - 10pm

Rising Sun Workshop

Following the lead of mixed-use space Deus ex Machina in Camperdown, Rising Sun is a motorcycle workshop cum café and restaurant built for the Newtown community. That means garage space with tools and repair bays for members as well as regular workshops (one just for women), art events, and a public night ride on the last Tuesday of the month. Then there’s the rustic-chic café that whips up Asian-fusion cuisine that’s as rootsy and beautiful as the bikes. Come in the morning for breakfast ramen—bacon, roasted tomatoes, and a fried egg floating in bone broth—and a Japanese twist on a bloody mary. Then return for creative tapas and share plates in the evening complemented by a stellar list of Australian beers and wines.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

