Continental Deli Bar & Bistro

Canned Martinis Are the Speciality of This Bar-Meets-Deli

A classic martini poured from a tin can sounds like dadaist nonsense—until you step into The Continental, a deli-meets-cocktail-bar where shelves are stacked with pyramids of house-canned fish, curried lentils, chickpeas in harissa, and dulce de leche. Here, a plate of charcuterie somehow cries out for a house “Martinny,” and the sound of the bartender popping the tab and peeling back the lid to pour a premixed Tanqueray and vermouth seems just right.