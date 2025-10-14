Regan Stephens is a Philadelphia-based freelance writer reporting on food, travel, and culture. With over two decades of experience, her work has appeared in publications such as Food & Wine, The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, and Philadelphia magazine. She’s the co-founder of Saltete, a publishing platform for creating and selling digital travel guides.

Regan was nominated for a City and Regional Magazine Association award for reporting Does Mother Know Best for Philadelphia magazine, and was part of the team that won a National Magazine Award for All Hail the Hoagie, also for Philadelphia magazine. She has also contributed to the New York Times 25 Best Restaurants in Philadelphia for the last three years, and has been part of Food & Wine’s Global Tastemakers committee since 2024. She lives in Center City, Philadelphia with her husband and their three daughters.