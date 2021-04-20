Where are you going?
Bottega Cafe

2240 Highland Ave, Birmingham, AL 35205, USA
Website
| +1 205-939-1000
More info

Tue - Sat 11am - 10pm

Bottega Restaurant and Cafe

Rounding out renowned Chef Frank Stitt's trio of Birmingham's most beloved restaurants is Bottega Restaurant and Cafe. The stately building sits in the historic Highlands neighborhood and has long been a favorite place to meet for after-work drinks or celebrate a special occasion. During nice weather, grab a seat on the front patio where the busy Red Mountain Expressway across the street completely melts away and you feel like you're in the middle of a quaint Italian city. Like its sister restaurants Highlands and Chez Fonfon, the menu changes with the season and features only the best local ingredients.
By Malinda Boody Nichols

More Recommendations

VIrginia Jones
almost 7 years ago

Bottega is a Birmingham favorite

Bottega Cafe and Restaurant on Birmingham's southside are two of nationally recognized chef Frank Stitt's restaurants. Always a good meal.

