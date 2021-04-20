Bottega Cafe 2240 Highland Ave, Birmingham, AL 35205, USA

More info Tue - Sat 11am - 10pm

Bottega Restaurant and Cafe Rounding out renowned Chef Frank Stitt's trio of Birmingham's most beloved restaurants is Bottega Restaurant and Cafe. The stately building sits in the historic Highlands neighborhood and has long been a favorite place to meet for after-work drinks or celebrate a special occasion. During nice weather, grab a seat on the front patio where the busy Red Mountain Expressway across the street completely melts away and you feel like you're in the middle of a quaint Italian city. Like its sister restaurants Highlands and Chez Fonfon, the menu changes with the season and features only the best local ingredients.