Bootleg Airstream [CLOSED]

1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Website
| +1 512-291-7300
One-of-a-Kind Shoe Store Austin Texas United States

More info

Sun 10:30am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 10:30am - 11pm

One-of-a-Kind Shoe Store

Bootleg Airstream is the first of its kind—it's a shoe store in an Airstream trailer. Launched in spring 2013, the vintage trailer is the brand showroom of Bootleg Market, an online marketplace where people can buy, sell or swap high-fashion shoes.

Founder Sarah Ellison Lewis was a stylist in NYC for 10 years and moved back to Texas to start Bootleg Market and Bootleg Airstream. The trailer is a small, eclectic space strewn with inspirational tearsheets covering the walls. The shoes run the gamut from high-fashion, funky and bold, all with an indie twist. Recent brands included Jil Sander, LD Tuttle, Matt Bernson, Opening Ceremony, vintage, and more.
By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador

