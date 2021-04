Paris’s Most Instagrammable Coffee Shop

Tucked into a former cobbler’s workshop, Boot Café is making a determined bid to be the city’s tiniest (and most Instagrammable) specialty coffee bar. In a robin’s-egg-blue storefront, the café pours lattes made with beans from the highly regarded Parisian roaster Belleville Brûlerie and foreign roasters such as Five Elephant in Berlin . It’s a tight squeeze but worth a visit for bagels, cakes, and expertly pulled shots.