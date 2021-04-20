Book People
Book PeopleLeading the charge for independent bookstores since it opened in 1970, Book People is legendary for creativity and a strong calendar of events. The store holds frequent author signings—and we're talking big authors—and book club meetings for all manner of book genres. Those who can't get to Austin can sign up for a subscription service called Trust Fall in which a new book, handpicked by the staff, arrives in the mail a few times a year. Kids are a special focus here: The store publishes a blog written by its own "teen press corps" and collaborates with librarians around the state to hold the annual Texas Teen Book Festival. Book lovers should not miss visiting this stalwart home of literature, and handily, it's open a lot: 9 a.m.–11 p.m. every day but Thanksgiving.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Local Independent Bookstore!
BookPeople has been a leading independent bookstore since 1970. Come in an experience it for yourself; the great selection of books and magazines, the friendly staff, a great cup of coffee or a book reading by a local or a nationally know author. BookPeople Cafe Is open everyday from 9am until 10pm. The cafe provides a full range menu of coffee drinks, sodas, sandwiches, breakfast tacos and desserts.