Book People 603 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA

Photo by Julie Wernersbach More info Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm

Book People Leading the charge for independent bookstores since it opened in 1970, Book People is legendary for creativity and a strong calendar of events. The store holds frequent author signings—and we're talking big authors—and book club meetings for all manner of book genres. Those who can't get to Austin can sign up for a subscription service called Trust Fall in which a new book, handpicked by the staff, arrives in the mail a few times a year. Kids are a special focus here: The store publishes a blog written by its own "teen press corps" and collaborates with librarians around the state to hold the annual Texas Teen Book Festival. Book lovers should not miss visiting this stalwart home of literature, and handily, it's open a lot: 9 a.m.–11 p.m. every day but Thanksgiving.