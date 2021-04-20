Black Mountain Black Mountain, NC 28711, USA

Chill out in Black Mountain OK, America has plenty of beautiful little mountain towns. I just happened to catch this one on a quiet, low-season day and I was utterly charmed. The secondhand bookshop was a thing of joy - run by a woman who knew her Dorothy Parker from her Dorothy L Sayers - and the Dripolator coffee shop, above, had a great vibe, with its beaten up sofas and community notices pinned all over the walls. And then there's the mountain views, and the clear air. If you've had a big night out in Asheville, I can't think of a better place to deal with your hangover.