Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Black Mountain

Black Mountain, NC 28711, USA
Website
Chill out in Black Mountain Black Mountain North Carolina United States

Chill out in Black Mountain

OK, America has plenty of beautiful little mountain towns. I just happened to catch this one on a quiet, low-season day and I was utterly charmed. The secondhand bookshop was a thing of joy - run by a woman who knew her Dorothy Parker from her Dorothy L Sayers - and the Dripolator coffee shop, above, had a great vibe, with its beaten up sofas and community notices pinned all over the walls. And then there's the mountain views, and the clear air. If you've had a big night out in Asheville, I can't think of a better place to deal with your hangover.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30