Big Sky Fly Fishers

2424 Elizabeth St
Fish Big Sky Country Billings Montana United States

Fish Big Sky Country

Fly-fishing in Big Sky Country is a quintessentially Western experience, while few outfitters are as professional, or as thrilling, as Big Sky Fly Fishers.

Jeremy Gilbertson has more than fifteen years of experience as a fisherman, instructor, and outfitter, and provides trips into some of Montana's most remarkable rivers and streams, including the Yellowstone and Big Horn Rivers.

His team of guides can service individuals, families, or large groups for once-in-a-lifetime fishing expeditions.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

