Montana's Most Unusual Cup of Coffee

Coffee and espresso are a big part of the road trip experience for many people, though it usually comes quickly through a drive-thru window, or across the counter at a big chain coffee shop. The Big Lodge Espresso shop is different. This giant concrete teepee rests on the outskirts of Browning and serves up some of Montana 's best coffee, 89-cent pastries, and two-dollar muffins.And, once again, it's a giant concrete teepee! Get your camera ready.