Big Four Mountain, WA

Marblemount, WA 98267, USA
Website
| +1 425-783-6000
"Big Four" over the Stillaguamish Marblemount Washington United States

"Big Four" over the Stillaguamish

Summer arrives somewhat late in the Pacific NW--but when sun finally parts the clouds in July, it's glorious. The "Mountain Loop Highway" running east from the town of Granite Falls into the central Cascades is the gateway to numerous hikers' and campers' get-aways. About 20 miles east from the town, the daunting face of "Big Four Mountain" looms over a clearing beside the Stillaguamish River. At its base, after an easy one-mile walk are ice-caves. From Seattle, about a one-and-a-half-hour drive...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah's Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
