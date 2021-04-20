Beyond Bread
6260 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712, USA
| +1 520-747-7477
Sun 7am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 8pm
Sat 7am - 8pm
Because Even Bicyclists Need BabkaFor a decade and a half now, Tucsonans have been coming here for fresh-baked bread...and much much more.
Get some challah French toast in the morning...or a chicken-green-chile omelette...and no shortage of croissants and scones...
Mid-day, if you want one of the best sandwiches around, try the "Everything Reuben," which won 2nd place in the World Food Championships in Las Vegas last year-- corned beef, vinegar slaw, Swiss cheese and house made Russian dressing on a fresh pretzel roll...
Summer brings gazpacho, zesty and cold...
...and every Friday, there's BABKA! Cinnamon or chocolate--(I pick the chocolate every time)--in a big 'loaf' or as a shareable 'baby babka'--it's an unexpected big-city-bakery taste here in the Southwest desert.
Note the cycling gear on the wall--yes, they sponsor the spandex-clad, those helmeted pelotons who definitely earn their carbs...(Tucson is one of the nation's biking meccas.) Ahh, "Tucson Born and bread," read the jerseys and socks...
The patio has mountain views and misters to counter the 'dry heat.'
Years ago, when I first visited Tucson before deciding to move here, this was one of our stops--one of those places that makes you think 'yeah, I could live here...'