Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Berthillon

29-31 Rue Saint-Louis en l'Île, 75004 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 43 54 31 61
Berthillon Paris France

More info

Wed - Sun 10am - 8pm

Eat a Berthillon gelato on the banks of the Seine

Cool down on a hot summer's day in Paris with an ice cream from Berthillon on, Paris' most famous ice cream shop.

Enjoy it sitting on the banks of the Seine - Berthillon is on Ile Saint-Louis, so you can easily find a place to sit with lovely views across the river to Notre Dame.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Kelly
over 6 years ago

Berthillon

Enjoy a sweet treat at this celebrated ice-cream parlor. Can you say "caramel beurre sale"? Open Wed to Sun, 10am - 8pm

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points