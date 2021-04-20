Berthillon
29-31 Rue Saint-Louis en l'Île, 75004 Paris, France
| +33 1 43 54 31 61
More info
Wed - Sun 10am - 8pm
Eat a Berthillon gelato on the banks of the SeineCool down on a hot summer's day in Paris with an ice cream from Berthillon on, Paris' most famous ice cream shop.
Enjoy it sitting on the banks of the Seine - Berthillon is on Ile Saint-Louis, so you can easily find a place to sit with lovely views across the river to Notre Dame.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Berthillon
Enjoy a sweet treat at this celebrated ice-cream parlor. Can you say "caramel beurre sale"? Open Wed to Sun, 10am - 8pm