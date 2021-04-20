Beaver Creek Candy Cabin Beaver Creek, CO 81620, USA

A Mountain Top Candy Land Skiers at Beaver Creek Resort have a sweet surprise awaiting them at the top of the Strawberry Park Express Lift and Upper Beaver Creek Mountain Express Lift. The Candy Cabin, which debuted for the 2014-2015 ski season, feels like an old fashioned candy store with barrels of retro candies, such as Bit-O-Honey and Mary Janes, sold by the pound as well as custom chocolates.



I'm not sure who this Willy Wonka fantasyland will be more popular with—kids or teens and adults with a case of the munchies.