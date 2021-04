Basil Thyme L'Enfant Plaza Southwest

Basil Thyme Co-owners Brian Farrell and chef Malik Umar, serves housemade sauces over freshly made-from-scratch pasta noodles like spaghetti, fettuccine, and lasagna. The "Linda" (traditional lasagna with beef) and the "Giuseppe" (black truffle lasagna with gorgonzola cheese and portobello mushrooms) consistently draw the lunchtime crowds to DC's first established Italian food truck.