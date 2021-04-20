Where are you going?
Bartolotta Ristorante Di Mare

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
| +1 702-770-3305
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10:30pm

Found in Vegas: Italy's Rarest Seafood

America’s second-largest desert is an unlikely place to find some of the world’s freshest seafood. But anything is possible in Las Vegas, and when chef Paul Bartolotta opened Bartolotta Ristorante di Mare in the Wynn hotel in 2005, he was committed to offering only the best. Bartolotta serves sea bass, snapper, and lobsters 48 to 60 hours after they’re pulled from the waters that surround Italy. On any given night, the menu features nearly 50 species of rare seafood. “I’ve never heard of another restaurant having live slipper lobster or blue lobster in their tanks,” says Bartolotta. The chef speaks daily with his fishermen and tracks shipments using thermal microchips. An in-house marine biologist monitors the live seafood from when it arrives until it is prepped to order. 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S., (702) 770-3463. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

