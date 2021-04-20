Bamboo Cafe
1 S Mulberry St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
| +1 804-353-1609
More info
Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Sat 11am - 2am
My Favorite Neighborhood BarEveryone has their favorite neighborhood bar. Mine is Bamboo Cafe.
Bamboo is located in the upper Fan district, has great food (open for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch), a nice beer selection (draft and bottles), the same bar and waitstaff for at least ten years, a gorgeous dark wood bar and booths, chalkboards in the bathrooms, familiar regulars, a great soundtrack, and dim lighting. And to top it all off? It's also rumored to have the latest 'last call' in the neighborhood.
What more could you want?