Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Aviary

955 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Website
| +1 312-226-0868
The Aviary Chicago Illinois United States
The Aviary Chicago Illinois United States
The Aviary Chicago Illinois United States
The Aviary Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Wed 5pm - 12am
Thur - Sat 5pm - 2am

The Aviary

At visionary chef Grant Achatz’s bar, vessels such as “the Porthole” (pictured) are as original as the drinks. The chef-trained bartenders use fresh herbs, small-batch spirits, and hand-carved ice in their cutting-edge libations. Those who want the total Aviary experience should reserve the chef's kitchen table for a 10-course cocktail tasting menu paired with inventive bites. And if you're lucky, you'll be able to visit The Office, the bar's invitation-only basement speakeasy. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of DYLAN + JENI
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points