The Aviary
At visionary chef Grant Achatz’s bar, vessels such as “the Porthole” (pictured) are as original as the drinks. The chef-trained bartenders use fresh herbs, small-batch spirits, and hand-carved ice in their cutting-edge libations. Those who want the total Aviary experience should reserve the chef's kitchen table for a 10-course cocktail tasting menu paired with inventive bites. And if you're lucky, you'll be able to visit The Office, the bar's invitation-only basement speakeasy. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of DYLAN + JENI