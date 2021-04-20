Australian Outback 929 Front Street

Leavenworth Down Under By official decree, all businesses in Leavenworth must conform to the ersatz-Alpine-chalet theme for their storefronts, and nowhere does this cause more cognitive dissonance than at the Australian gift shop. Agape Outback has a wide selection of Australian hats, western hats, leather coats, guns, and swords, along with plenty of Australian souvenirs and novelty items and some imported Australian food (including Marmite, of course). In the back, they also have women’s clothing and scarves. If you need a palate cleanser from all the Bavarian stuff in town, step into Agape and experience the Outback.