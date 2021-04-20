Where are you going?
ArtSpace Falls Church

410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Website
| +1 703-436-9948
A Space for Art in Falls Church Falls Church Virginia United States

A Space for Art in Falls Church

In recent years, Falls Church has become home to an emerging artistic community, which provides events and opportunities to enjoy and participate in the visual arts, performing arts, and literary arts. Leading the way is ArtSpace, a 3,000 square foot venue that houses a 95-seat theatre and an art gallery for its theatrical productions, dances, concerts, and art shows. It currently serves as the home for the Creative Cauldron and Falls Church Arts organizations, both of whom are devoted to making the arts affordable and available to all. A listing of performances and exhibits are available through their websites.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

