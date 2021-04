Around every bend in Paris it seems as though there's another picturesque specialty shop to be explored.When planning the trip I had envisioned wandering past quaint little store-fronts, each with their own antique charm, and of course found what I was hoping for. Between the Orsay Museum and Boulevard Saint Germain, we stumbled upon Androuet (almost ironically located in the antiques district).As an ignorant American cheese lover, it was like discovering a new (albeit pungent) world. Luckily I had wonderful Parisian friends, and subsequently guides, who taught me all they could about French cheeses. We picked out about 5 kinds of cheese a day and leisurely spent our lunches on the terrace discussing what gave them each a unique flavor.If you're planning on visiting Paris and think cheese only comes in two flavors, Yellow or Orange, stop in a shop and try something new. I've found Parisians are very sweet when it comes to sharing their passion for food, so describe what you like and ask for advice!