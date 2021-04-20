Androuet 37 Rue de Verneuil, 75007 Paris, France

Sun, Fri 9:30am - 1:30pm Mon - Thur 4pm - 7:30pm Tue - Thur 9:30am - 1pm Fri 3pm - 7:30pm Sat 9:30am - 7:30pm

The Ultimate French Cheese Shop The historic Androuet fromagerie has been sourcing and maturing exceptional cheeses since 1909. Their shop on rue Mouffetard is staffed by friendly English-speakers who will be happy to explain and vacuum-seal your selections, including the utterly charming manager Patrick who grew up on a goat farm. He wrote a book called "Allo les Chèvres!" (Good Morning Goats!) and makes his own fromage fort (strong cheese paste) on site.

134 rue Mouffetard, 33/(0)1-4587-8505.

